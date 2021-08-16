After a friend became ill in his car, a man choked the taxi driver.

After an argument over paying a fee to cover his companion becoming sick in the car, a guy choked a taxi driver in a “disgraceful” assault.

On Friday, July 16, about 12.15 a.m., the suspect took a taxi with a woman to Grove Street, near Falkner Square.

According to reports, the woman puked in the taxi, causing a fight between the driver and the man over the cleaning bill.

In an early morning attack, a man was slashed in the head.

According to police, the man then choked the driver, leaving him with injuries to his neck and face.

The male and the woman fled the site following the incident.

The incident left the driver considerably rattled.

An investigation is continuing, and investigators have released photographs of a man they are looking for.

“To abuse someone in this manner simply for performing their job is reprehensible, and we are doing everything we can to discover the person guilty and bring them to justice,” Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said.

“We conducted inquiries to identify the person in the photographs because we believe he may have information that is critical to our inquiry.

“I would urge anyone who recognizes the individual or knows where he is to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information regarding the individual in the photo is requested to contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre through social media at @MerPolCC or Facebook at Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 21000494647.

You can also phone 101 or contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.