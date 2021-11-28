After a fraternity charity fighting event, a UNLV student died from brain injuries.

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas student died after taking part in a boxing charity event called “Fight Night,” which was arranged by one of the school’s fraternities.

According to a statement from UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield published with NBC News, Nathan Valencia, 20, collapsed after the altercation and was brought to the hospital, where he died from head damage.

At a charity boxing event, one of my old pals from Vegas passed away. Any help is appreciated, Nathan https://t.co/3YedBe91Ww Valencia was a part of the “main event” for the Kappa Sigma fraternity’s “Fight Night,” which includes a “undercard,” “co-main event,” and “main event,” where students pay for tickets to see the night’s boxers compete in boxing contests.

According to an Instagram post from the fraternity, all funds from the event will go to Center Ring Boxing, a kids boxing organization. The event has been going on for years with no injuries and is well-known among UNLV students. It is assumed that students that sign up to fight in the event do so of their own free will.

“As we mourn the loss of one of our own, we are surprised and heartbroken,” Whitfield added.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.” I’m sure there are no words to express their anguish and desolation. During this tough time, they are on our minds,” he added.

Whitfield promised that off-campus gatherings will be “as safe as feasible” in the future.

Valencia’s family is investigating the event with the help of Richard Harris Law Firm attorneys Nick Lasso and Ryan Zimmer. “Mistakes were made, and safety safeguards were disregarded,” according to the attorney’s statement. “We will conduct a thorough investigation to understand how UNLV and the Kappa Sigma Fraternity could permit and promote such an event.” “College students should not be set against each other for warfare,” the statement read.

Whitfield and UNLV are working together to make all resources available for the investigation.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our investigation into how a 20-year-old student ended himself in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that resulted in his death,” the statement continued.