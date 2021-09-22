After a frantic day at Liverpool CC, Lancashire are still in contention for the Championship.

Only working out the numerous permutations at the top of Division One of the County Championship is more difficult than batting against the new ball on this Aigburth surface.

Tom Bailey feels the Red Rose are still in with a chance as bat finally began to dominate ball in the sixth session of what might be a title shootout between Lancashire and Hampshire.

After their captain, James Vince, hit the first half-century of the match to rescue them from 24/4, Hampshire closed on 158/7, 160 ahead with two full days to go.

His 80-run combination with Liam Dawson, another England reject, threatened to wreck the hosts’ chances.

However, a flurry of wickets near the end of the innings – Vince LBW to Matt Parkinson for 69 and Dawson cleaned up by Bailey for 41 – gave Lancashire a boost exactly when they needed it.

“To gain those two wickets was important – it means we’re only three poles away now,” Bailey, who has 5/19 on a surface built for his nibbly, accurate seam, remarked.

“Seeing them walk off the field was great because they’re two key players for Hampshire.

“It’s been fun to bowl on, although the pitch seems to be flattening out.”

Now, let’s look at those possibilities. With five first-innings wickets to take, Warwickshire stay in the box seat, 128 runs clear of Somerset at Edgbaston. They are champions if they can gain the most bowling points and win.

However, if they falter, the winners will take the title – and there could be no better motivation for Lancashire’s players ahead of a tense fourth innings.

“We realize it won’t be easy,” Bailey admitted. “However, that relationship demonstrates that if you put your mind to it, it does get a lot simpler.

“If we can get these three wickets early, we may have a 180-run chase and win the County Championship.”

“All we can do now is focus on this game and attempt to win it.”

“This pitch has been difficult to bat on with the new ball, but it flattened out for us there,” Dawson said.

“Anything we get tomorrow will be a bonus, and then it’ll be a shootout.”

