A man is fighting for his life after a four-vehicle collision this morning.

At 9.12 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Liverpool Road in Widnes after reports of a collision.

According to a representative for the Cheshire Police Department, officers discovered four vehicles involved in the collision: a Mercedes sprinter van, a white transit van, a blue Renault Clio, and a black Ford Focus.

At the site, one person was treated by paramedics.

After suffering a “medical episode,” he was brought to the hospital, where his condition is characterized as “life-threatening.”

A bystander told The Washington Newsday that a portion of road was re-closed later in the day due to the incident’s growing intensity, and that police were gathering CCTV.

The original morning response was addressed by one vehicle, according to Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters were on the site for around 40 minutes, clearing the road of fluids.

According to an online incident log, the collision occurred at or near the intersection of Prescot Road and Hale Road.

When The Washington Newsday arrived this afternoon, one police patrol car remained on Prescot Road.

A second marked vehicle and an unmarked vehicle were seen leaving the area.

The police have issued a public plea for information.

“Enquiries into the collision are ongoing, and anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101 and provide the reference number IML1089972.”