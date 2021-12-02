After a four-vehicle collision on the M56, a lorry bursts into flames.

Police were called to a crash on the M56 westbound between junctions 6 (Manchester Airport) and 7 at 6.23 a.m. today (Bowden).

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered an HGV, a red Suzuki Swift, a white Iveco HGV, and a silver Ford Mondeo involved in the collision.

One shot shared with The Washington Newsday shows a lorry completely consumed in flames, with plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

After exiting the highway, the red Suzuki Swift is photographed on a grass verge.

The fire has already been put out, according to Cheshire Police.

According to authorities, no injuries have been reported.

Traffic was backed up until junction 5 on the M56 as a result of the incident.

National Highways has set up a detour, and the M56 westbound between junctions 6 and 8 remains closed as clean-up and recovery efforts continue.

“At 6.23 a.m. today, Thursday, December 2, police were called to reports of a collision on the M56 westbound between junctions 6 (Manchester Airport) and 7 (Manchester City Centre),” a spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said (Bowden).

“Officers arrived on the site and discovered a four-vehicle collision involving an HGV, a red Suzuki Swift, a white Iveco HGV, and a silver Ford Mondeo.

“As a result of the event, one of the trucks caught fire; the fire has now been doused.”

“Although no casualties have been reported, the westbound carriageway remains closed, and vehicles are advised to avoid the area.”

