After a four-vehicle collision on the M56, a lorry bursts into flames.

Following a collision on the M56, a lorry exploded into flames.
Police were called to a crash on the M56 westbound between junctions 6 (Manchester Airport) and 7 at 6.23 a.m. today (Bowden).
Officers arrived on the scene and discovered an HGV, a red Suzuki Swift, a white Iveco HGV, and a silver Ford Mondeo involved in the collision.
One shot shared with The Washington Newsday shows a lorry completely consumed in flames, with plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.
After exiting the highway, the red Suzuki Swift is photographed on a grass verge.
The fire has already been put out, according to Cheshire Police.
According to authorities, no injuries have been reported.
Traffic was backed up until junction 5 on the M56 as a result of the incident.
National Highways has set up a detour, and the M56 westbound between junctions 6 and 8 remains closed as clean-up and recovery efforts continue.
