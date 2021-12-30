After a four-month wait for a SCS sofa, a woman is ‘fed up.’

After her purchase from SCS was repeatedly delayed since she ordered it six months ago, a woman said she is “fed up” and “fobbed off.”

Lesley McEvoy of St Helens placed an order for two three-seater couches on the SCS website in early July and was promised she’d have them in October.

However, after five rescheduling emails, she is now expecting her order in February, roughly seven months after ordering the furniture and four months after expecting it.

Through a little-known initiative, DWP benefit applicants might get a £1,200 bonus.

“I’m extremely fed up now and feel like I’m being fobbed off,” Lesley told The Washington Newsday.

Lesley, who lives alone on Park Road, said the cancellations have had a significant impact on her career since she has had to make arrangements every time her new couches were meant to arrive.

“I live on my own, so I’ve had to constantly changing my shifts, changing my days off, or asking not to be put on the rota on the days they claimed the suite was coming,” the 54-year-old explained.

Lesley said she had wanted to acquire her new furniture in time for the holiday season, which was around five months away at the time, so she could have her home “all arranged for Christmas.”

However, after three delays, including her original October delivery date, Lesley was given a new delivery date, confirming that she would not receive her order until the new year, which devastated her and even impacted her Christmas celebrations.

“I wanted to have my house ready for Christmas,” Lesley explained.

“Because of it, I didn’t even have the heart to set up my Christmas tree.”

The St Helens woman said that the numerous delays have impacted not just her but also her family’s Christmas plans.

She had promised to donate her current couch to a friend’s daughter-in-law, who is a struggling mother of three, after ordering the new furniture.

“A young girl with three children, one of whom is autistic, is waiting for my old settee, and she doesn’t have much,” Lesley explained.

“It was the first time I had made plans with.”

“The summary comes to an end.”