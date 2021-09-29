After a four-day manhunt, the man accused of fatally shooting a Florida deputy is apprehended.

According to the Associated Press, Patrick McDowell, who was wanted in the fatal shooting of a Florida sheriff’s deputy, was apprehended on Tuesday after a four-day manhunt.

Since the fatal shooting of Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, at a traffic stop on Friday morning, authorities have been seeking for McDowell, 35. Moyers died on Sunday at a Jacksonville hospital after being shot in the face and back.

Sheriff Bill Leeper of Nassau County said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that they followed up on reports that led them to McDowell in the town of Callahan.

Leeper claimed, “He called out that he wanted to hand himself up and he came out.” “We gave him that chance,” says the narrator. He emerged from the restroom. He was crawling about like a baby.”

Authorities took McDowell into jail, according to Leeper, using Moyer’s handcuffs.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

The sheriff’s department issued a Blue Alert on Sunday, asking for information regarding McDowell’s whereabouts.

Many suggestions poured in, and other law enforcement organizations offered to build up a perimeter, according to Leeper. McDowell was found at a baseball stadium, according to Leeper. The bathroom and concession stand area were ringed by officials.

McDowell, on the other hand, did not comply with all of the SWAT team’s demands, prompting them to use a K-9 on him, according to the sheriff.

McDowell was shot by officers as they chased him many nights ago, and Leeper said he had called out to friends for help because of his leg injuries.

McDowell had wrapped his injured leg in a Callahan soccer shirt he’d purchased from the concession stand, according to the sheriff.

Another person who had been assisting McDowell, according to Leeper, had been apprehended. He stated that the probe is still ongoing.

According to the sheriff, McDowell is expected to face many charges, including murdering a law enforcement officer.

It was unclear whether McDowell has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.