After a former Liverpool striker was injured, Brendan Rodgers’ recruitment was praised for a clever booking.

Iago Aspas, a former Liverpool striker, has been embroiled in an unusual circumstance for Celta Vigo.

The ex-Reds striker struggled at Anfield, but has had a completely different experience in Spain.

Aspas is now with Celta Vigo, the club from which Liverpool purchased him in the summer of 2013.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old played for Celta in a La Liga match against Valencia, which his team lost 2-1 at home.

Aspas scored the game’s first goal in the 11th minute, but it’s what he did thereafter that has gotten the most attention on social media.

Aspas appeared to have picked up an injury after scoring his team’s lone goal of the game and removed his shirt.

According to the rules of the game, Aspas received his fifth yellow card of the season, resulting in a one-game suspension.

Because of the injury, Aspas was replaced right away, although he would still miss Celta’s next match due to a booking and a one-game suspension.

Importantly, his yellow card total will be reset after his one-game suspension, ensuring that he will not be suspended when he returns from injury.

After being signed by Brendan Rodgers in the summer of 2013, Aspas only stayed with Liverpool for one season.

Aspas was sent on loan to Sevilla in 2014 after scoring just one goal in 15 appearances, and the move was completed permanent a year later.

The striker would only stay with Sevilla for one season before returning to Celta Vigo in 2015, where he would go on to become the club’s all-time leading scorer with 172 goals in 395 appearances.