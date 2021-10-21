After a footballer was racially assaulted, a 15-year-old youngster was detained.

After a Southport FC player was racially harassed on social media shortly after the team’s defeat away to York City on October 9, the teenager was arrested.

On Monday, October 11th, both clubs released statements saying that an inquiry into the player’s mistreatment had commenced.

Southport FC announced this night (Wednesday, October 20) that North Yorkshire police had executed a warrant and detained the teen.

The boy has been released on conditional bond since his arrest, as investigations continue.

“A 15-year-old boy has been detained in relation to this incident,” North Yorkshire police said in a statement on their website.

“He has been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.”

Following the arrest, both Southport FC and York City issued statements.

“Further to our statement on Monday 11 October pertaining to one of our players being subjected to online racial hatred and abuse on social media, we have been notified that North Yorkshire Police has executed a warrant and detained a 15-year-old man,” Southport FC stated in a statement.

“Southport Football Club appreciates the rapid efforts of the North Yorkshire and Merseyside Police Forces, as well as York City Football Club’s cooperation and help in this situation.”

“Until the conclusion of the Police inquiry and process, we do not expect to make any additional remark.”

“Further to our announcement on Monday 11 October pertaining to a Southport player being subjected to online racial hatred and abuse on social media, we can report that North Yorkshire Police have executed a warrant and detained a 15-year-old male,” York City said.

“York City Football Club wishes to express its gratitude to the North Yorkshire and Merseyside Police Forces for their rapid measures in this matter, as well as Southport Football Club for its cooperation and help.”

“Until the conclusion of the Police inquiry and process, we do not expect to make any additional remark.”