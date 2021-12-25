After a ‘flood of Christmas cancellations,’ restaurants send a message to Boris Johnson.

Businesses in the hospitality industry are urging the government to clarify further covid limits.

No new Covid limits would be implemented in England before Christmas, according to the Prime Minister, but he “can’t rule out” further steps after then.

With the new Omicron variety spreading throughout the population, Wales and Scotland have already implemented more stringent restrictions, beginning on Boxing Day.

Boris Johnson said the Government has to be clearer about the rate of hospital admissions connected with Omicron and the efficiency of immunizations against it before imposing additional measures in England after a two-hour Cabinet discussion on Monday (December 20).

Boris Johnson stated that the government will’reserve the option’ of enacting further limitations.

And it is this ‘unknown’ that is causing concern among Wirral firms.