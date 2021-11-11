After a five-month wait, the Birkenhead Post Office finally opens.

Five months after the town’s last branch shuttered, the Post Office has reopened in Birkenhead town centre.

Customers can now visit the new Post Office at 6 Princes Pavement in the Grange Precinct.

After the branch housed inside the WH Smith store, which is also no longer there, closed on June 5, the town centre was left without a Post Office for more than five months.

Before the former branch closed, Pat Cleary, a councillor for Birkenhead and Tranmere, said he was getting “a lot of traffic” from residents and businesses worried about the impact losing the Post Office would have on the town.

This worry was exacerbated by the town’s massive regeneration ambitions.

651 houses, a new location for Birkenhead Market, and high-quality office space are all part of the proposals.

Some anticipated that the absence of a Post Office would cast doubt on the town center’s suitability for redevelopment and transformation.

This new branch, which is merely a temporary service, is supposed to alleviate their fears.

The new Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We are thrilled to have restored Post Office services to central Birkenhead as we know how vital a Post Office is to residents and businesses,” said Karl Haddon, Post Office network provision lead.