After a five-day hospital stay, Queen Elizabeth II is back to work from home.

In her first official public engagement following a hospital stay, Queen Elizabeth II met with officials from Korea and Switzerland via video chat.

The king, who is 95 years old, returned to work less than a week after postponing a trip to Northern Ireland due to heath concerns.

According to Buckingham Palace, South Korean Ambassador Gunn Kim and Swiss Ambassador Markus Leitner spoke to the queen after being newly appointed to their positions.

During the two separate conversations from Windsor Castle, photos show Elizabeth laughing and being in excellent spirits.

On Wednesday, October 20, the queen canceled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland and went to the hospital for preliminary testing later that afternoon.

It came after she was seen with a walking stick on two occasions during formal engagements, following knee surgery in 2003.

However, the night before her postponed trip, she was without assistance as she shook hands with guests at Windsor Castle, including US climate envoy John Kerry and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

The palace has yet to clarify whether the queen would attend COP26, the international climate change conference set to begin on October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The royal family is anticipated to be out in force, contributing its well-known soft power to British diplomacy on a cause they have long championed.

The endeavor will include Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as part of a palace push to stake the royal family’s claim to environmental concerns.

“The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” said a statement from Buckingham Palace on October 20.

“Her Majesty is in high spirits, but she is sorry that she will be unable to travel to Northern Ireland for a series of engagements scheduled for today and tomorrow.”

“The Queen extends her heartfelt greetings to the people of Northern Ireland and hopes to visit them in the future.”

However, after information was leaked to The Sun tabloid last week, the palace confirmed a stay in the hospital.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen entered hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some treatment,” the palace said on Thursday, October 21. This is a condensed version of the information.