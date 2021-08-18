After a five-car collision on a major route, a woman was taken to the hospital.

Two automobiles collided with three parked cars on a busy street in Wallasey tonight, sending a woman to the hospital.

On Wednesday, August 18, about 5.10 p.m., emergency services responded to a crash on Poulton Road in Wallasey.

After arriving on the scene, Merseyside Police stopped the road to allow emergency services to deal with the collision, which involved a Ford Focus and a Vauxhall Astra colliding with three parked cars.

READ MORE: Hairdresser diagnosed with rare cancer after blaming period changes on stress

Merseyside Police have stated that they are responding to a road traffic collision and have advised vehicles to avoid the area.

Two fire engines, an ambulance, and two police vehicles can be seen in photos taken at the scene.

One woman was transported to the hospital, but her injuries are not thought to be significant, according to police.

“We had just come over the traffic signals from Breck Road on to Poulton Road and seen flashing lights of a fire engine,” an eyewitness stated. We initially mistook it for a fire, but there was no smoke, and we saw police begin to close the road to traffic.

“As we waited, the little queue of traffic began making u-turns, and we heard the sirens of a police van and an ambulance approaching.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.