After a fishing competition, the severed head of a tiger shark was dumped on the hood of a car.

Following a fishing competition in New South Wales, Australia, the severed head of a tiger shark was put on the bonnet of a car, and the vehicle was vandalized.

After a video circulated on social media showing fisherman carrying a dead tiger shark out of the sea to be weighed, the head was uncovered. Two tiger sharks were killed during the White Sands Fishing Competition, according to ABC News. Their heads were then severed and their bodies were thrown into the ocean.

According to ABC News, one of the heads was saved for taxidermy, while the other was placed on the hood of a car belonging to a member of the Jervis Bay Game Fishing Club (JBGFC).

The event is currently being investigated by the police. The shark being hauled from the boat can be seen in this video. The shark heads may be seen in this photo.

Shark tag and release is one of the categories in the yearly fishing tournament. Killing, on the other hand, is not tolerated. The JBGFC declared in a statement to ABC News that it does not condone the fishermen’s activities in killing the sharks.

“It came to our attention that the company administrator who put the video online had their trailer and vehicle vandalized,” the statement read. “The JBGFC is astonished and appalled that these events occurred, and we demand that those involved be held accountable.” On December 5, Jervis Bay photographer Maree Clout shared photos of the beheaded shark heads on Facebook. “A decapitated skull of a tiger shark placed on the bonnet of a car and paint poured all over private property,” she wrote in her post. This is what occurs when two amazing young local businesspeople express their thoughts about the slaughter and discarding of two big tiger sharks.” She claims that she comes from a long line of fisherman who are reverent and protective of the oceans and the species that inhabit them. “The acts of a select few from this weekend’s fishing tournament are tarnishing the reputations of both commercial and recreational anglers,” she said.

“Intimidation and bullying are not acceptable […] I’ve spoken with the local fishing club’s managers. They’re also disappointed that this has occurred. This. This is a condensed version of the information.