After a first attempt yielded little, the US and Russia will hold a second round of talks in Switzerland.

The US and Russia will hold their second round of strategic discussions later this week in Switzerland, after the first attempt failed to produce results, according to the State Department.

At a conference in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden decided to begin negotiations, and the first meeting took place on July 28 in Geneva.

The US team reviewed “the current security environment, national views of risks to strategic stability, prospects for new nuclear weapons control, and the format for future strategic stability dialogue sessions,” according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

While the talks with the Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov were “professional and substantial,” little was accomplished beyond a commitment to meet again.

After the meetings, Ryabkov said, “We have big differences on fundamental topics,” but “there are also places of convergence, and we plan to capitalize on them.”

Price said the two countries had agreed to meet formally in September and informally prior to that meeting “with the goal of selecting subjects for expert working groups at the second plenary,” according to Price.

According to the department, the second-ranking diplomat in the Biden administration will lead the US delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State, will lead an interagency delegation to the meeting.

The two sides planned “to have a thorough and vigorous debate that would strive to build the framework for future weapons control and risk reduction measures,” according to the State Department. Sherman will fly from Geneva to Bern, then to Uzbekistan, before finishing her journey in nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, according to the report.

The US was pleased with the initial discussion, according to a senior State Department official who participated in the talks, and hoped it would be the start of a “sustained and fruitful dialogue” on arms control and other strategic concerns.

The topic, according to the official, was not limited to traditional nuclear weapons control, but also included discussions on the use of space and artificial intelligence, as well as cyber issues. This is a condensed version of the information.