After a firework rips through a woman’s home, the aftermath is devastating.

On Bonfire Night in Merseyside, a house was completely destroyed by fire.

After a firework fell in her back garden and caused a fire to rip through her house, a video captured in the aftermath exposes the extent of the destruction to a pensioner’s property.

When Pauline Perry’s home in Norris Green caught fire in a matter of minutes on Friday, November 5, she lost “everything.”

After taking her dog for a morning beach run, a woman issues a caution.

The 75-year-old has been evicted from the home she shared with her recently deceased husband Tony Perry on Sage Drive for the past six years.

On Bonfire Night, a stray firework landed in Pauline’s back garden and set fire to her rattan furniture, causing the fire.

Pauline was sitting in her living room with the curtains shut, oblivious to the fire raging outside until the heat forced her patio doors to ‘snap.’

Pauline opened the doors to move the furniture further away from the home in an attempt to avoid the damage from getting worse, but this allowed the fire to rip through her living room, destroying “everything” she owned.

Four fire engines arrived at the location at 7.29 p.m., six minutes after the incident was reported, and were able to put out the blaze by 7.44 p.m.

However, the entire downstairs had already been irreparably damaged at that moment.

A video filmed by a neighbor shows the magnitude of the firework’s destruction, which has left Pauline’s whole downstairs scorched by the flames.

The camera shows practically every wall below was gutted by fire and smoke in the 40-second footage, with little indication of a patch that was not burnt and damaged.

The fire burned through part of the door to the downstairs toilet, and the furniture in Pauline’s living room was entirely destroyed.

The fire had totally enveloped the kitchen, with every wall, appliance, and feature in the room on the verge of being cremated.

Pauline, who just lost her husband Tony to sepsis, told a neighbor that she is “devastated” and that the fire has taken away many of her most beloved memories.

Alistair. “The summary has come to an end.”