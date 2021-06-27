After a ‘firearm was found in a carrier bag,’ two men in their 60s were held at gunpoint.

At before 9.20 a.m. today (Sunday), police were dispatched to Shevington’s Lane in Kirkby’s Fairhaven district, following allegations of suspicious behaviour.

After a carrier bag was “thrown” behind a telephone box, two guys were forced to “lay down” by armed police, according to a witness.

Armed cops were seen on video collecting a carrying bag from the area.

Two men, both in their 60s, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, according to police.

A carrier bag containing what is believed to be a firearm was seized, according to a spokeswoman. The police will now conduct a forensic examination of the weapon.

“We were alerted at 9.20 a.m. today, Sunday 27 June, following allegations of two individuals acting suspiciously in Fairhaven, Kirkby,” a spokeswoman said.

“Officers responded, and two men in their 60s were detained and arrested on suspicion of firearm possession at 9.40 a.m. on Shevington’s Lane in Kirkby.”

“A carrying bag suspected of containing a handgun was also discovered nearby.” It has been recovered and will be examined forensically.

“Investigations into the incident are still ongoing. Both men have been taken into custody.”