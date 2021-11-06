After a fire, the school was reduced to a shell and converted into luxury apartments.

Work on converting a portion of a burned-out former school into luxury apartments has begun.

Rock Ferry High School in Wirral began as a boys’ grammar school before becoming a comprehensive school in the 1920s.

Girls were first admitted to the sixth form in 1980, and were eventually allowed to join the lower school a few years later.

In January 2011, the school formally amalgamated with Park High School to establish University Academy Birkenhead, which is now known as Birkenhead Park School.

Ravenswood House, one of the school’s buildings, was placed to the Heritage England list in 2012.

The rest of the school, however, was not to last, and in 2014, a planning application was filed to demolish all but Ravenswood House.

Locals formed a coalition to campaign for the preservation of the land, particularly the Art Deco-style main school building.

The council agreed to amend its plans for the site in September 2015, keeping the Grade II listed Ravenswood building.

However, in November 2016, the remainder of the school was dismantled.

Plans for eight new flats at Ravenswood House were filed as part of a larger, now-approved plan to build hundreds of residences near Highfield South and Ravenswood Avenue.

A fire blasted through the structure on Sunday, March 15, 2020, and fire crews hurried to the site.

Wirral council chiefs stated that 20% of the listed building had been damaged, prompting an immediate structural survey.

An inquiry was launched when detectives stated they feared the fire was started by arson.

Merseyside Police said in a statement at the time: “Following reports of a fire at the premises on Rockwood Avenue, we were informed just after 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15th.

“The structure is currently undergoing renovations and was vacant at the time of the incident.

“No one has been injured, according to reports.

“The incident is being investigated as a possible malicious ignition, with CCTV and house-to-house inquiries being conducted in the neighborhood.””

Torus, an affordable housing developer, started work on a £30 million initiative in April of this year, which will result in the construction of 186 dwellings. “The summary has come to an end.”