After a fire ripped through an unit with individuals inside, police issued an update.

According to authorities, a fire that blasted through a city center flat is not being investigated as suspicious.

On Friday evening, a major road was stopped and two people were rescued from a fire at Central Gardens on Benson Street, just off Mount Pleasant.

At 6.11 p.m., Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched, and crews arrived four minutes later.

The fire can be seen in the building as fire crews work together to put it out in video footage submitted to The Washington Newsday. The fire looks to be just outside someone’s flat.

The smoke alarm is blaring and black smoke is rushing through.

The incident is not being viewed as suspicious, according to Merseyside Police, and is being dealt with by the fire department.

As individuals were being evacuated, a fire broke out in a flat on the second story of the building.

Two persons were carried to safety from a neighboring flat by a ladder, according to the fire department, and are being assessed by paramedics on the scene.

According to a fire department representative, “The Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is currently on the scene in Liverpool’s Central Gardens, Benson Street.

“Crews were dispatched at 6.11 p.m. and arrived at 6.15 p.m. Five fire engines, as well as the aerial appliance, are now on the scene.

“When crews arrived, they discovered a fire in an unit on the building’s second story. Under fast deployment, firefighters using breathing apparatus entered and extinguished the fire.

“A ladder was used to lead two people to safety from a neighboring flat. They, along with two other people on the scene, are being evaluated by paramedics.

“Firefighters are presently inspecting the building for hot spots and ventilating it.”