After a fire ripped through a flat with people inside, a city center road was closed.

This evening, two persons were saved from a fire at Central Gardens on Benson Street, just off Mount Pleasant.

Fire engines are now on the scene, having been dispatched at 6.11 p.m. and arriving four minutes later.

As individuals were being evacuated, a fire broke out in a flat on the second story of the building.

Two persons were carried to safety from a nearby flat via a ladder, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and are being evaluated by paramedics at the site.

The fire has been doused, but both Benson Street and Mount Pleasant remain closed while firefighters check for hotspots and air the building, according to photos taken at the scene tonight.

According to a fire department representative, “The Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is currently on the scene in Liverpool’s Central Gardens, Benson Street.

“Crews were dispatched at 6.11 p.m. and arrived at 6.15 p.m. Five fire engines, as well as the aerial appliance, are now on the scene.

“When crews arrived, they discovered a fire in an unit on the building’s second story. Under fast deployment, firefighters using breathing apparatus entered and extinguished the fire.

“A ladder was used to lead two people to safety from a neighboring flat. They, along with two other people on the scene, are being evaluated by paramedics.

“Firefighters are presently inspecting the building for hot spots and ventilating it.”