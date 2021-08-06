After a fire ripped through a cafe, residents were advised to stay away from the neighborhood.

People are being advised to stay away from the New Ferry area after a fire broke out yesterday night in a café and convenience store, spreading plumes of smoke into the neighborhood and causing over 200 calls to emergency services.

The fire, which occurred at 12.40 a.m. last night in the Riverside Cafe in Clipper View in New Ferry, is believed to have caused no injuries.

Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and people were advised to stay indoors.

Firefighters spent several hours putting out the fire that engulfed the Riverside cafe, which is located behind the Premier convenience store in Clipper View.

The Washington Newsday obtained video of smoke billowing from the structure, which could be seen across New Ferry and beyond, with some neighbors mistaking it for fireworks due to the noise.

Emergency services are still on the scene today, with traffic closures in the area, as Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue investigate the cause of the fire.

“Emergency services are now in attendance in New Ferry today (Friday 6 August) following a fire on New Ferry Road, reported at around 12.40am,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Road closures are presently in place in the area as Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service and Merseyside Police conduct a combined investigation to determine the causes.

“While the incident is being investigated, people are encouraged to stay away from the area.”