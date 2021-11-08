After a fire killed a child and a pet dog, video shows thieves ransacking evacuated apartments.

Following a fire that killed a young child and a beloved dog, a couple of burglars were captured on tape burglarizing an apartment.

At around 5 p.m. on Friday, a fire broke out in a Mott Haven housing complex in the Bronx. Firefighters went door to door inspecting each unit after the fire, finally discovering a 32-year-old man and his 6-year-old son, Aiden Hayward, passed out in a hallway.

After being transferred to a local hospital, where he stayed all day Saturday, the boy died of smoke inhalation. The father was still being treated as of Sunday. The cause of the fire has yet to be discovered.

Loki, the dog of resident Alberto Revilla, died in the fire as well. Prior to the fire breaking out, Revilla had left the building to fetch some food. When he was permitted back in, he saw that firefighters had broken his apartment’s lock and discovered Loki dead on the floor. To make matters worse, on a live surveillance stream, Revilla reported seeing two robbers ransacking his flat.

“To be honest, people like that are just horrible,” Revilla told NBC New York. “It’s not fair that we’re dealing with this situation and are being victimized twice.” According to Revilla, the burglars took roughly $14,000 worth of the family’s precious equipment and jewels, including his wife Christina Rodriguez’s wedding band. Furthermore, Revilla stated that they are having difficulty explaining their dog’s death to their little daughter. They had only owned the cherished pet for a year.

“She’s four years old and she’s been requesting him,” Revilla explained. “I’m not sure how I’m going to tell her.” The video has been reported to the New York City Police Department by the family. The NYPD was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

In the aftermath of the Mott Haven fire, Revilla’s family was not the only one that had their home broken into. Shaar Wright, who resides on the 10th floor, discovered that several things, including televisions, video games, and jewelry, were taken from her unit.

Wright told NBC New York, “I realized everything is missing.” “When I get home, there’s nothing.” It’s as if I didn’t put in any effort at all. My husband did not receive any compensation for his efforts. For my children, I created a lovely home. This is a condensed version of the information.