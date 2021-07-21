After a fire destroyed the community center, children were in tears.

After learning that a much-loved community center had been destroyed by fire, children and parents were in tears.

The heatwave is assumed to be to blame for the center catching fire and burning to the ground.

The fire broke out at Swanside Community Centre in Broadgreen yesterday afternoon (Monday), as the region sweltered in extreme heat.

It leveled a sensory garden and a log-built summer home.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Jan Owens, the center’s manager. It took us almost ten years to acquire the cash necessary to open the center on an undeveloped area of land.

“We provide a variety of services to the community, and the response since the fire has been incredible.

“The kids and parents have been crying outside because this area means so much to them.

“Fortunately, no one was injured, but everything else was destroyed, including the lovely sensory garden and summer house, as well as tables and chairs.

“The fire department has instructed us not to touch it for a few days. They said the fire was started solely by heat. It seemed like a natural force.”

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said that they were dispatched to the scene just after 3 p.m. yesterday (Monday).

“Crews arrived to discover a wood cabin well alight, which they put out using a hosereel jet,” a spokesperson added.

“The fire is the subject of an investigation.”

A fundraising page has been set up to assist with the restoration of the centre, and it has already raised over £4,000.