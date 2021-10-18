After a fire broke out, images show the previous church being completely destroyed.

A fire in Merseyside yesterday night entirely destroyed a church.

Throughout the evening of Sunday, October 18, crews from six fire engines battled the blaze.

The roof of the building has collapsed, and there is considerable fire damage to the inside and outside of the property, according to images from the scene.

After watching her doorbell footage, a woman was ‘horrified.’

At around 5.31pm, Merseyside Incident and Rescue Service was dispatched to the fire at St. Mark’s Church, Brook Hey Drive, Kirkby.

When firefighters got on the scene, the first floor and roof area of the two-story youth center and church were completely engulfed in flames.

The fire engulfed a substantial portion of the land, with a firefighter estimating the affected area to be 20 by 40 meters.

At 9.39 p.m., the fire was totally extinguished, and workers left the area at 9.50 p.m.

While the fire department battled the blaze, people were advised to stay inside and close windows and doors.

A part of Brook Hey Drive was also closed to traffic by Merseyside Police.

A fire had previously caused major damage to the church in 2018, and a fire at another home on the site broke out in May.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or whether it’s being investigated as suspicious.

