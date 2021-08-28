After a fire broke out at Leamington Spa, one individual was reported missing.

One person is still missing after a major fire broke out in Leamington Spa today, with firefighters still battling the blaze.

Residents are being evacuated, and others are being advised to stay indoors and close all windows and doors.

Warwickshire Police have tweeted in the last hour that one person has yet to be found since the fire broke out about 10.40 a.m. today.

According to Birmingham Live, the incident on Juno Drive in Leamington still has a big emergency service presence dealing with the burning.

The fire’s smoke may be seen from “45 kilometers distant.”

“Officers remain at the site of the fire on Juno Drive Leamington,” the force wrote on Twitter at around 1.45pm.

“At this time, one individual is missing, and emergency services are working hard to find them. Businesses and homes in the area have been evacuated, and traffic closures are still in effect. Please stay away from the area.”

The extent of the fire was “staggering,” according to Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington.

“The factory fire in Juno Drive has shook Leamington to its core,” he tweeted.

“The size of the fire is mind-boggling. I’ve spoken with police and fire chiefs who are growing more confident in their ability to contain it. Please follow the instructions. Keep a safe distance of 70 meters or more and close all doors and windows.”

“Warwickshire Fire is dealing with a significant building fire in the Leamington area,” Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Residents in the area have been warned to keep their doors and windows shut and to stay at least 100 meters away from the incident.

“A fire at an industrial facility on Juno Drive in Leamington Spa has WFRS units on the scene.

“Residents in the area are being evacuated.

“If you reside within 70 meters of the construction site, please close your windows and doors.

“We are actively collaborating with @warkspolice.”