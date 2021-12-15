After a fire breaks out in a skyscraper, hundreds of people are trapped on the roof and fifth-floor balcony.

After a major fire broke out in the Hong Kong skyscraper on Wednesday, hundreds of people were stuck on the roof of the World Trade Center and many escaped to the fifth-floor balcony.

After the fire started to spread, people fled to the roof, while about 80 people rushed to the fifth-floor balcony to wait for firemen to rescue them.

At least 770 individuals were taken out of the building, according to Ng Yau Sheung, a senior divisional officer with the Hong Kong Fire Services Department. According to him, another 40 people left the building without assistance from firefighters.

Following the fire, at least 13 persons were brought to the hospital for treatment. Three people were injured, while ten others were affected by smoke inhalation. According to police, no fatalities have been reported.

After the fire broke out, Meiling Lai was one of the victims trapped on the fifth-floor balcony.

She told the BBC that she was enjoying lunch at a Chinese restaurant on the building’s 12th floor when they first saw smoke. The fire alarms went off after about 10 minutes, she claimed.

“There was no sound of an alert. ‘We are not leaving yet, don’t be worried,’ remarked a member of staff “she stated

According to the BBC, the fire started in the machine room and spread to the scaffolding surrounding the structure, which was undergoing renovations.

According to fire department officer Ng, the fire services system in the mall area had been turned off.

“It’s possible that the contractor would shut down the impacted area if the system is under repair,” he said at a news conference Wednesday evening.

Authorities said they were still investigating whether or not fire safety laws were broken.

According to a government notification, the fire erupted in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s famed Causeway Bay shopping district. The 38-story tower comprises offices as well as a shopping complex.

Dense smoke billowed from the structure, and photographs and videos taken by those stuck inside showed limited visibility as smoke filled the skyscraper’s eateries and stairwells.

The fire started on the building’s lowest two floors, which are occupied by a mall that is undergoing substantial renovations, according to authorities.

. This is a condensed version of the information.