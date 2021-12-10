After a ‘final hug with dad,’ daughter is outraged with No 10 lockdown party.

After Downing Street personnel held a Christmas party amid heavy lockdown restrictions, an outraged daughter stated her “blood is boiling.”

After contracting coronavirus and being placed on a ventilator, Lucy Dennett, 27, and her sister Haley, 28, lost their father at the start of 2021.

In the run-up to Christmas last year, the 27-year-old was heartbroken to hear tales that Downing Street personnel gathered while “people were dying alone.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that all activities hosted at No 10 were “in conformity with the rules,” but the administration has refused to elaborate on how the guidelines were followed.

Last November, while the UK was in the thick of the second lockdown, Boris Johnson gave a speech at a crowded leaving event for a top aide, before members of his No 10 team attended their own festive party in the days leading up to Christmas.

“Although there are exemptions for work purposes,” government guidance stated at the time, “you must not host a work Christmas lunch or party when it is largely a social activity and is not otherwise permitted under the rules in your tier.”

“I’m just outraged, so mad,” Lucy told The Washington Newsday. It irritates me greatly.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. They were getting together on Downing Street, drinking and having a good time while adhering to the rules they set.

“The restrictions stipulated that I may only meet my father at a distance in a park. We were strictly following the rules, which meant we missed out on our father’s final months.

“To put everything in perspective, after my father died, we went to the hospital to get his glasses, and we were stopped by police at the tunnel and questioned where we were going.”

Paul Dennett, 59, of Walton Village, died in the Royal Liverpool Hospital on Sunday, February 28, after his condition appeared to be improving.

His daughter, Lucy, said they weren’t worried ‘at all’ when he was diagnosed with coronavirus in early February because he was fit and healthy.

Paul's condition quickly deteriorated after a few days in the hospital.