After a ‘figure’ told him to hurt himself, a 19-year-old teen took his own life.

A mother has spoken up about her grief after her 19-year-old son committed suicide.

Matthew Siddorn, from Bebington, Wirral, committed suicide three times before dying at home in April 2015.

Vicky Siddorn, his mother, has spoken out about the struggle to find care for her son, a former Wirral Grammar School student who became ill while at university in 2014 and died, as well as the “devastating” impact his death had on her family.

She thinks that by sharing his story on World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10, she would be able to “save another life.”

After receiving an apology from Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust for “problems related to his care” in 2019, the Bebington mother has urged for a more “joined up” approach to mental health care.

Matt was a “brilliant and joyful” adolescent, Vicky told The Washington Newsday, who was looking forward to starting university in Leicester in 2013.

“He became ill in early 2014, hearing voices, seeing a shape, and it told him it was going to destroy his family if he didn’t injure himself, so he began self-harming,” she claimed.

“It was quite productive, and he dropped quite a bit of weight as a result.”

Vicky said she took Matthew to his family GP at that point, who she described as “wonderful,” and he was sent to Wirral mental health services, who spoke with Matt for “no more than 25 minutes.”

She said he returned to university in 2014, eager to complete his studies, and when he returned for the summer break, he “seemed to have settled down.”

“We’d definitely been in touch, and he’d been told to contact services in Leicester if he needed them,” Vicky explained.

“Everything seemed to be getting back to normal, but he had lost a lot of weight and wasn’t sleeping well.

“He was highly studious and wanted to do well in school, so he returned to university in September.

“It was probably a couple of weeks later that he attempted suicide for the first time and was admitted to Leicester Hospital.”

Vicky claims Matthew attempted two more suicide attempts, one of which was successful.