After a fight with his wife, the father allegedly throws his children into a well, where they both perish.

After a quarrel with his wife, a 30-year-old father in India allegedly killed his two children by throwing them into a well, and then attempted suicide.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday night in Tamil Nadu, India’s southernmost state. Murugesan, the father, allegedly threw his two children, Rudrakshana, five, and Sri Kirshna, three, down a well following an argument with his 26-year-old wife, according to The Hindu.

He later committed suicide by jumping into the well. Despite the fact that the two youngsters died, Murugesan was able to survive due to the low water level.

The bodies of the youngsters were discovered by an owner of an agricultural well on Sunday, and the police were notified. Murugesen, who was discovered alive inside the well clutching a rope, had suffered serious injuries, according to The Times of India.

The bodies of the youngsters were recovered by fire and rescue crews, as well as the police. They also sent the accused to a government hospital for treatment after successfully removing him from the well.

He acknowledged to throwing the two youngsters into the sea before leaping in when questioned by the authorities.

Murugesan had a furious fight with his wife on the day of the incident, according to the police, after which he left the house with the children. Later, he resolved to murder his children before taking his own life.

The cause of the conflict between the husband and wife was not immediately apparent.

After his in-laws rejected down his proposal to marry his sister-in-law, a man in the western state of Rajasthan allegedly killed his four minor daughters before attempting suicide. After losing consciousness owing to the poison the father fed them, the accused dropped his young children – 18-month-old Vasundhara, 3-year-old Lakshmi, 5-year-old Noji, and 8-year-old Jeeyo – in a water tank. In May, the mother of the four children died of COVID-19 complications. The accused was depressed after she died and worried about raising his girls on his alone. When his proposal to marry his sister-in-law was turned down by the family, he became enraged.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.