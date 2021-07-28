After a fight with his wife, the father allegedly strangles a 21-day-old baby to death.

After a quarrel with his wife, a 30-year-old man in India allegedly strangled his 21-day-old baby to death.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India. Shushil Pal, the accused, and his wife got into a heated argument just days after she gave birth to a newborn girl, after which the woman fled to her parents’ house in a neighbouring hamlet with the child.

The pair, who had a history of bickering, began fighting on the phone on Tuesday, according to Jagran [Google Translate].

Pal went to his wife’s parents’ place to settle scores with her after conversing on the phone.

Pal smothered their baby and attempted to flee the village in a fit of wrath. However, the cops got on the scene right away and detained him. The accused said to the police that his wife, Sunita Devi, “would not hear out his problems” and that they constantly clashed.

“Cops are also determining whether the accused is ‘mentally stable or not,’” a senior police officer told The Times of India, adding, “The police have been speaking with the accused’s parents and relatives to learn more about him.”

An investigation has begun after a case was filed. The charges leveled against the defendant have not been made public.

A man allegedly killed his 8-year-old son by hitting him with a stick for not eating dinner earlier this month. The child’s father was detained by the police while an autopsy was performed on the child.

Saurabh Bhool, the murdered youngster, was living with his family in Rajkot, Gujarat, a city in western India. After suffering convulsions, Bhool was taken to the hospital and proclaimed dead. The physicians checked the boy’s body and discovered a number of injuries.

“His father admitted to thrashing his son, but it is highly doubtful that the child died as a result of the incident. As a result, we performed a forensic post-mortem (autopsy). We will file a complaint if the report is received,” a police officer told The Times of India at the time.