After a fight with his brother over a mobile game, the teen consumes poison and kills himself.

According to investigators, a teen girl died after taking poison in front of her younger brother after arguing with him about playing a smartphone game.

The anonymous 16-year-old Mumbai girl died on Saturday while being treated in a hospital. The adolescent had eaten rat poison the night before at her house. According to Times Now, the girl’s body was sent for an autopsy and then turned over to her family.

The youngster apparently clashed with her brother on Friday night because she was denied the opportunity to play a game on her phone.

“It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. According to ANI News, “there was a minor argument between the 16-year-old girl and her younger brother over playing mobile games.” Santosh Kharde, an investigating officer, stated.

According to investigators, the girl was furious after the encounter and purchased rat poison from a local drugstore, which she consumed in front of her brother.

“The family was notified by the younger sibling. The girl was rushed to the hospital by her family. On the basis of the information, police arrived at the hospital. Kharde told the newspaper that the girl died during treatment.

The case has been opened by the police.

Following the COVID-19 lockdown, there have been numerous claims of an increase in suicide incidents among minors in India. Emotional stress, study-related strain, and other societal difficulties have been identified as major forces behind the development.

In July, a 13-year-old boy from Kerala, India, committed suicide after a quarrel with his brothers over a cellphone. The child was upset, so he shut himself in a room and committed suicide. When his grandma came to check on him, he was discovered hanging from a window grill of a locked room.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.