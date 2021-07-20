After a fight with her siblings over watching TV, an 11-year-old girl hangs herself.

According to authorities, an 11-year-old girl took her own life after a little quarrel with her sibling over watching television.

According to India Today, the youngster was discovered hanging from a window grill inside a closed room of her home in Idukki, a district in the southern Indian state of Kerala, on Monday.

When her parents went out on Monday, the minor girl was watching television with her sister and cousin. The three kids got into a fight over watching television, and the 11-year-old locked herself in her room. When her grandmother answered the door, the youngster was discovered hanging.

According to preliminary investigation, the youngster committed suicide, and the fight between the children most likely drove her to take such drastic measures.

The police have opened an investigation into the child’s death as an unnatural death, and the body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of death.

“On Tuesday, there will be a postmortem. A police inspector told the news site The Times of India, “We have lodged a case of unnatural death.”

Suicide is the second greatest cause of mortality for children, adolescents, and young adults aged 15 to 24 years old, according to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Suicides among youngsters are frequently spontaneous and driven by feelings of sadness, perplexity, rage, or concentration and hyperactivity difficulties, according to studies.

A 13-year-old kid from the same state committed suicide earlier this month after a fight with his brothers over a cellphone. Adithyan, the young man, hanged himself following a fight with his siblings over a phone that their parents had given them to use for online lessons. Adithyan wanted to play video games on his phone, but his siblings wouldn’t let him have it. The child became enraged and barricaded himself in a room, where he was discovered hanging from the grill.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.