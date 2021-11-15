After a fight with her husband, an 18-day-old baby is allegedly thrown into a river by her mother.

Following a quarrel with her husband, an 18-day-old infant was allegedly thrown into a river by her mother. According to local media, the incident occurred in Gujarat, a western Indian state.

The accused woman, Sahin Shaikh, 39, went to the police station to submit a report alleging that her daughter had been taken. When confronted by the cops, the woman changed her story multiple times, raising suspicion. She admitted to dumping her young daughter in the Tapi river in Surat after being questioned further, according to The Times of India.

The women’s group