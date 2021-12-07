After a fight with another inmate, the inmate took his own life in the Altcourse.

Before being remanded at Altcourse, a guy who had attempted suicide several times committed suicide there.

Staff initially observed Peter Robertson, who had a history of mental health concerns.

Despite never getting a comprehensive mental health assessment throughout his stay in prison, he was removed from a self-harm watchlist.

Following an official investigation into Mr Robertson’s death, prison officials stated they had prepared an action plan.

In March 2018, the 51-year-old was charged with criminal damage with the purpose to endanger life and was imprisoned in Altcourse.

He attempted suicide on “many occasions” in the previous months, according to the Prison and Probation Ombudsman, who analyzes all deaths in jail.

He was merely monitored for six days as part of the Prison Service’s suicide and self-harm prevention measures.

After a squabble with another inmate on May 7, he was sent to his cell.

“Mr Robertson’s cellmate went to see him and claimed Mr Robertson was crying and wanted to be left alone,” according to the PPO report.

“At around 11.30 a.m., Mr Robertson’s cellmate arrived and offered to get Mr Robertson’s lunch for him, but Mr “Robertson informed him he wouldn’t need lunch because he was ‘going to do it myself.'”

“Mr Robertson’s cellmate did not consider this a serious threat and did not inform the authorities.”

He was later discovered hanging shortly after midday, and after being resuscitated and sent to the hospital, he died the next day.

Sue McAllister, the ombudsman, concluded: “I am not convinced that Mr Robertson received adequate mental health care.”

“Despite having clear mental health difficulties, he did not receive a proper mental health assessment during his stay at Altcourse.”

“The clinical reviewer found that the mental health care offered at Altcourse did not meet National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommendations, and that the care Mr Robertson received was not comparable to what he could have had in the community,” according to the report.

"There was also a four-day delay in Mr Robertson receiving his

