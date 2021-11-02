After a fight over food, a woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend.

Following an altercation about fast food, a Kentucky woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend many times over the weekend.

Around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 31, Paducah police responded to a domestic issue call at a property on Goodman Street. The victim was discovered walking away from the crime scene by responding officers.

Emily L. Darnell, the victim’s girlfriend, was accused of stabbing him. The man claimed that Darnell woke him up while he was sleeping. She wanted to eat at a fast food joint. Darnell followed him upstairs when he refused and went upstairs to get away from the accused, according to KFVS.

Darnell allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife during their disagreement and stabbed the victim in the right shoulder, left arm, and wrist.

According to WSIL-TV, the person was transferred to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment and is likely to survive. Darnell was then arrested and charged with second-degree assault and domestic violence by police. The McCracken County Regional Jail has taken her into custody.

Kentucky has had one of the most violent years in a decade, according to a recent report. Kentucky’s homicide rate in 2020 was one of the highest since 1995, since the start of the pandemic. According to WSAZ, the state also had one of the highest rates of aggravated assault cases in 2020.

According to reports, the bulk of violent crimes take place at home. The victim knew the offender in two-thirds of the cases.

A mother-daughter couple was detained in a similar incident after they allegedly stabbed the mother’s lover during a violent fight.

After yelling at the accused for treading on her dog, an Indiana woman was stabbed to death by her neighbor last month. The victim was discovered laying and bleeding in the corridor of the apartment complex, and police were dispatched. Officers on the scene offered first assistance, but the woman was unable to be saved.