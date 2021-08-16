After a fight in the park, a dog walker whips the pug owner in the face with the lead.

After being whipped in the face with a lead by a professional dog walker, a woman alleges she was left with a black eye and now fears leaving her home.

At around 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 11, Emma Clay, 36, was walking her seven pugs when she came across Nikki O’Donoghue, owner of Diamond Doggy Care, arguing with another guy.

Miss Clay told The Washington Newsday that she knew both parties from walking their dogs in Cricketers Park near Sandown Lane in Wavertree and went over to try to calm things down.

Mrs O’Donoghue, on the other hand, accused Miss Clay of “siding” with the man, according to Miss Clay.

Miss Clay claims that things turned heated, prompting her to start recording with her phone.

Mrs O’Donoghue is seen standing by her van and then re-entering the park to confront Miss Clay in two sequences of cellphone film captured by both Miss Clay and a witness.

She tries to take Miss Clay’s phone from her grip before spinning a dog lead and whipping it into her face as Miss Clay tries to back away.

Mrs. O’Donoghue then drove away in her van.

Mrs O’Donoghue admitted to striking Miss Clay with the lead in an interview with The Washington Newsday today, but claimed she “lost her patience” after being “verbally assaulted.”

Officers from Merseyside Police stated they are looking into complaints of an assault and have asked a woman to a voluntary interview.

“A woman was hit in the face with a dog lead during a verbal confrontation in Cricketers Park, near Sandown Lane,” a spokesman said.

“After that, the female suspect fled in a white Renault van.

“The victim sustained minor facial injuries and was shaken by the incident.

“Police officers responded to the location, and a woman is expected to voluntarily attend a police station for questioning by officers.”

“We will not accept violence in this manner,” stated Detective Inspector Chris Saidi.

“If you were in the park on Wednesday afternoon and saw or heard anything, please contact us directly or anonymously to assist us with our investigations.”

