After a fight breaks out over a red card, the referee fires his gun during a soccer match.

Following an altercation over a red card, an Oklahoma soccer referee was arrested for reportedly discharging a gun in the direction of a player and several fans.

Last Sunday about 4:00 p.m., at the Pauls Valley Sports Complex in Oklahoma, an incident allegedly happened after referee Davi Bazeth issued a red card to a player during an adult match, causing the latter to be ejected from the remainder of the game.

“The incident started to grow, became kind of heated, [I] believe there was some pushing and shoving,” Pauls Valley Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley told local station KFOR after one of the players was shown a red card.

Bazeth walked over to his car after the incident on the pitch, he said, then returned seconds later with a revolver in his hand. One of the viewers allegedly recorded one individual saying “Hey! Hey! Hey!” before the referee allegedly fired the firearm, according to the video.

The player who received the red card from Bazeth witnessed the referee “work the action of the gun, point the gun in the direction of him and other spectators and players near the playing field, and fire one round from the pistol,” according to the police report provided with the local source.

“It could have been a really horrible situation,” Jolley said, despite the fact that no one was hurt in the incident. You have families there, not just the adults who are fans and players, but also children.”

Jolley remarked, “It’s a miracle no one was hurt.”

Bazeth then allegedly got back into his car and drove away, according to the police. According to authorities, he was pulled over and arrested shortly after, and a.380 caliber revolver was taken from his pickup.

Bazeth, who is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday morning, is now facing charges of pointing a firearm in a criminal manner. According to court documents, this is his first criminal infraction.

A referee was fatally shot during a game in Argentina in 2016 by the player he removed from the field, and this isn’t the first time a gun has been fired during a soccer match after a red card has been issued.

