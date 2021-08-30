After a fight breaks out in the city center, a police officer is assaulted.

Last night, a police officer was assaulted while attempting to break up a quarrel in Liverpool city centre.

At around 6.20pm on Sunday, August 29, crowds of people congregated on Richmond Street near Whitechapel, where the violent scenes transpired.

A huge police presence was reported outside the Olive Branch restaurant, according to witnesses.

After being assaulted, a 52-year-old man was left with scratches and bruises.

A 49-year-old male was also injured, with a little cut on his head.

Both guys were taken to the hospital and then returned home after receiving first aid from officers on the scene.

During the altercation, a male police officer was assaulted, according to Merseyside Police.

“A 22-year-old lady was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker,” a police official stated. She is currently detained.

“Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000602194,” says the statement.