After a fight breaks out in the city center, a police officer is assaulted.
Last night, a police officer was assaulted while attempting to break up a quarrel in Liverpool city centre.
At around 6.20pm on Sunday, August 29, crowds of people congregated on Richmond Street near Whitechapel, where the violent scenes transpired.
A huge police presence was reported outside the Olive Branch restaurant, according to witnesses.
After being assaulted, a 52-year-old man was left with scratches and bruises.
A 49-year-old male was also injured, with a little cut on his head.
Both guys were taken to the hospital and then returned home after receiving first aid from officers on the scene.
During the altercation, a male police officer was assaulted, according to Merseyside Police.
“A 22-year-old lady was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker,” a police official stated. She is currently detained.
“Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000602194,” says the statement.