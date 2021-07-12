After a fight between two men about who won a foot race becomes violent, three men are shot.

Three people were shot outside of a barbershop in Houston recently after a fight between two guys over who came first in a month-old foot race.

At around 3.40 p.m. Saturday, officers were rushed to the Mean Kutz barbershop in the 10008 block of Tidwell Road after the Houston Police Department received a complaint of a shooting, according to ABC News.

“When we arrived, we observed two males fighting outside…verbally disputing about who ran a race faster,” Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge of the Houston Police Department told reporters.

During the altercation between the two males, both in their 40s, one of the victims began walking away from the conflict and was shot twice in the arm by the suspect, according to the officer.

The shooting also caught two innocent bystanders inside the barbershop. According to Baimbridge, one was shot in the back and the other in the arm. After firing the succeeding shots, the shooter fled the site.

According to Baimbridge, the suspected shooter’s name is Trae, according to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK. He is still on the loose and was last spotted heading eastbound in a black Nissan Frontier away from the barbershop. The license plate number has not yet been found, according to authorities.

According to ABC News, a witness to the incident said, “I just came to get a haircut but that didn’t go as planned.”

The Houston Police Department obtained video evidence from a witness’ phone as well as surveillance cameras located close to the barbershop.

The injured were evacuated to hospitals in the area. The three victims did not incur any life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

The Major Assault Division of the Houston Police Department is presently investigating the event.

Anyone with information should contact the police department or Crime Stoppers.

