After a Feng Shui master advised him to have sex with a virgin, a father raps an 11-year-old.

After a Feng Shui guru encouraged him to have sex with a virgin to avoid a life-threatening catastrophe, a man in Singapore was sentenced to prison for raping his 11-year-old daughter.

Despite the fact that the Feng Shui master gave him $650 to find him a virgin in order to avert the prophesied disaster, the guy chose to rape his biological daughter instead.

After pleading guilty to one count each of aggravated statutory rape and aggravated sexual assault by penetration, the 50-year-old unidentified male was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Monday. The court also considered seven other charges during the sentencing, according to The Straits Times.

In court, Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Lim stated, “Not only did he consider his daughter as a sex object, but he also saw her as a cheaper alternative instrument by which he would rescue himself from harm.”

In September 2018, the accused consulted a Feng Shui master for a future prediction. He was troubled by the prophecies when he learned of a life-threatening catastrophe he will suffer in 2019.

Meanwhile, the court heard that he declined the Feng Shui master’s offer because he lacked the necessary funds. According to Channel News Asia, the Deputy Public Prosecutor continued, “He could not explain why he chose the victim but admitted that he was sexually aroused by her.”

In October 2018, the dad began assaulting his daughter and, in December 2018, while she was alone at home, raped her. Fearing that her parents might divorce, the victim could not tell her mother or older sibling about her ordeal.

However, the incident was discovered in August 2019 when a teacher noticed the girl’s conduct had changed. The girl’s father was arrested after the school reported it to the authorities.

In court, the defense lawyer argued that the individual was acting “out of character” and was really sorry for his acts. “He really regrets the wrongdoings he performed in a fit of pique and in response to the feng shui master’s forecasts. “He still can’t believe he done this to his own daughter,” the lawyer testified in court.