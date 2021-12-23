After a father was stabbed to death in West Derby, three additional arrests were made.

Three more people have been arrested after a father was stabbed to death in West Derby.

Following the killing of Paul Joseph Stenson, 30, on Sunday, December 19, two men and one woman were detained.

On Thursday, December 23, a 28-year-old Liverpool man was detained on suspicion of murder.

The individual was brought into jail and is being questioned by police, according to authorities.

On suspicion of helping an offender, a 29-year-old male and a 17-year-old woman from Liverpool were also arrested. They are also being questioned in custody.

Two 20-year-old women were detained earlier this week on suspicion of helping an offender and have since been released on bail pending further investigation.

As officers continue their investigation, extensive forensic and witness inquiries are still underway.

“Although we have made three arrests today, we would still like to hear from anyone who was in attendance at a house party on Princess Drive in the early hours of Sunday morning where Paul Stenson unfortunately lost his life,” Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilkinson said.

“Please don’t believe that just because others have come forward means you shouldn’t — every piece of information could be crucial to understanding what happened, identifying the perpetrators, and ensuring justice for Paul’s wife and children.”

Paul Joseph Stenson, of West Derby, died on Sunday, December 19, after being stabbed in the chest.

The 30-year-old was brought to hospital from Princess Drive in West Derby, where he was known as ‘Paul Mac,’ but he died a short time later.

The father of two was a tree surgeon who ‘liked the outdoors’ and was well-known in his neighborhood.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, his family said: “Paul was a dedicated and caring father. He leaves behind a son, a daughter, a mother, and a wife with whom he had been married for over 15 years; they had been together since elementary school and were practically inseparable.

“Our Paul enjoyed the outdoors as a Tree Surgeon and was known in the community as Paul Mac.

“Everywhere he went, someone would recognize him and strike up a conversation with him.

“His death will be devastating to our family this Christmas and in the coming years.”

