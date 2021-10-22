After a fatal shooting of a man during a low-speed chase, a Texas police officer was fired.

In a news conference on Friday, Al Jones, the chief of the Arlington Police Department, revealed that the officer had been fired and named him as veteran officer Robert Phillips.

“[The facts] aren’t going to change in the near future. They aren’t going to change in six months… I have decided to terminate his job as a result of the administrative review “Chief Jones stated to the press.

According to WFAA Dallas, the incident began Wednesday afternoon as multiple cops, including Phillips, responded to a 911 call of a driver slumped over in a car. Police attempted to make touch with the driver, Jesse Joseph Fischer, a 40-year-old white guy.

Fischer then drove away, leading cops on a low-speed chase through a residential area. He ultimately came to a halt in a cul-de-sac and turned around to face the officers.

As Fischer drove at him, Officer Phillips fired his service pistol into the vehicle, striking him many times. Fischer was taken to the hospital, but he was confirmed dead later.

James Doherty, a witness to the incident, told NBC 5 Dallas that “at least 20 squad cars” were seen in the aftermath of the shooting.

Arlington Police revealed dashcam footage of the event during a press conference on Friday, showing the attempted traffic stop as well as the gunshot itself.

Robert Phillips, one of the cops involved in this week’s tragic officer-involved shooting in Arlington, has been fired. The incident’s body-cam and dash-cam video has been released by Police Chief Al Jones: pic.twitter.com/9uU39wicl9 Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) (@erinjonesnews) (@erinjonesnews) (@erinjonesnews) 22nd of October, 2021 Despite the firing, the Arlington Police Association, the local officers’ union, has said that Phillips’ job should be reinstated because he felt endangered by Fischer’s actions.

Officer J.P. Mason, head of the Arlington Police Association, said, “I call on the department to overturn this hasty judgment today and quickly reinstate this officer.” “They are passing verdicts without allowing enough time for a thorough examination.” “Before taking such harsh action against the officer, the department should wait the full investigation to be completed and all facts to be considered,” Mason stated.

