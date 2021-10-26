After a fatal shooting, Alec Baldwin’s film takes a ‘pause,’ but will resume filming at some point.

Producers for Alec Baldwin’s Western picture Rust suspended filming after the actor fatally shot a cinematographer on set with a pretend firearm.

Filming at the New Mexico ranch that served as the scene for much of the movie has been paused while an investigation into the shooting is underway. After cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were shot, many speculated that the picture would never be finished, but producers confirmed Monday that the Western will just take a “break” from work.

“Although our hearts are hurt and it is difficult to look beyond the horizon, this is currently a halt rather than an end,” the producers wrote in an email to the staff. The company also stated that anyone affected will receive grief counseling.

The production crew is cooperating with the police inquiry and conducting its own internal investigation, according to the email.

Baldwin was preparing a scene where he had to point the handgun at the camera lens when the gun went off, killing Hutchins, according to an affidavit. Souza was hurt while standing behind Hutchins at the time.

According to the affidavit, assistant director Dave Halls, who delivered the rifle to Baldwin, assured him it was a “cold gun,” meaning it was safe to use. The crew was also informed that the weapon did not contain live ammunition.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Russell said Baldwin was safe on set when asked about how he handled firearms, noting a previous incident in which Baldwin made sure a minor actor was not near him when a gun was fired.

Director Souza’s statements were also contained in the document, which was unsealed on Sunday.

It described the events leading up to the shot and revealed that there was chaos on set on the day of the filming. In a dispute over salary and housing, some members of the camera crew walked off the set, leaving Russell with a lot of work to do, he said. There was only one camera accessible for shooting, and it had to be moved because the light had shifted and a shadow had formed.

It described the events leading up to the shooting and demonstrated that there were witnesses. This is a condensed version of the information.