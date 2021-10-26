After a fatal movie set shooting, Trump supporters seize the opportunity to mock Alec Baldwin.

Previous President Donald Trump’s followers have begun to criticize veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who mimicked the former president for years on “Saturday Night Live,” by using the fatal “Rust” set shooting. Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s son, is one of the persons who has mocked the actor on social media.

“Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun,” Trump Jr. said in an Instagram post. “It’s only a matter of time,” the caption read. Last week, Trump Jr. shared another meme on Instagram, this one portraying his father imitating how to carry a long rifle. “For those who are preaching faux sanctimony about leaving Alec Baldwin alone, remember that if the shoes were on the other foot, Alec Baldwin would be the first to urinate on everyone’s grave. On the caption, he wrote, “Screw him!”

Trump Jr. has recently started selling T-shirts with the slogan “guns don’t kill people” on his website. Alec Baldwin is a serial killer.” Others have used social media to further mock the “Rust” actor. “KARMA AT ITS BEST!” tweeted Twitter user @arealswede, along with a link to a BBC piece about the set shooting.

Following the shooting, several Trump fans adopted the hashtag #AlecForPrison on Twitter. “What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him,” Fox News pundit Candace Owens stated in a since-deleted tweet. J.D. Vance, an Ohio Senate candidate, also lobbied for the former president’s Twitter account to be reinstated. He said on the social media site, “We need Alec Baldwin tweets.”

According to The Hill, in response to criticism of his recent activities, Trump Jr. posted on Instagram, “Fuck all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there.”

Baldwin was rehearsing a sequence that involves taking a handgun from a holster and pointing the gun at the camera when he inadvertently shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to an affidavit submitted over the weekend by “Rust” director Joel Souza, according to ABC News. The bullet also hit Souza, injuring him.

Officials stated assistant director Dave Halls handed the rifle to Baldwin and announced that it was a “cold gun,” meaning the firearm was not loaded. A complaint was filed against Halls for failing to follow safety rules when using weapons.