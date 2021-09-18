After a fantastic UFC debut, Paddy Pimblett makes a brilliant admission.

Paddy Pimblett has expressed his enthusiasm for Mixed Martial Arts, claiming that he simply “loves striking people in the face.”

The Liverpool fighter made an impressive UFC debut two weeks ago, defeating Luigi Vendramini on a night when Merseyside shone, as Molly McCann also won.

In the aftermath of the battle, ‘Paddy the Baddy’s’ Instagram account blew up to half a million followers, putting him on the map.

His victory over Luigi Vendramini was spectacular, but he was dealt several harsh blows, which just added to the sweetness of the victory.

“It was even better for me because it wasn’t perfect – that’s just my job. He told BBC’s MOTDx, “I usually say I need to get punched in the face to wake up.”

“I can’t help myself. My trainers urge me to keep my chin down even in the gym, but I often end up in scrapes.

“I enjoy punching people in the face and getting punched in the face, and I know that it’s entertaining to watch. I’ll keep doing what I’m doing.”

Pimblett has been taking it easy since his victory, indulging in the pleasures he couldn’t have during fight camp, but he plans to return to the ring before the end of the year.

“Do you want to see what I’ve been storing?” I’ve been consuming roughly 5-6,000 calories each day, possibly even 7-8,000 calories, by eating out twice a day and then indulging in ice cream, bubble waffles, and brownies.

“I’ll be fighting again before the end of the year, so as long as I give myself enough time to lose weight, it’ll be fine.”