After a fantastic pre-season, Liverpool fans have all said the same thing about the “wonderkid.”

Ben Woodburn would have assumed he wouldn’t get much playing time during Liverpool’s pre-season this summer.

The 21-year-old joined the senior team five seasons ago and became the club’s youngest ever striker in 2016, when he was 17 years old, but his time at the club has not been easy.

Woodburn was not thought to be a significant figure in Jurgen Klopp’s plans after being loaned to Blackpool in League One last season after earlier temporary moves to Sheffield United and Oxford.

The summer, on the other hand, appears to have changed the Welsh international.

Fans reacted to his maturity as part of Liverpool’s midfield during pre-season as he made a surprise comeback to the club.

After being promoted quickly through the Melwood ranks, Woodburn appeared to be on track for a spectacular climb.

He was nominated for the 2017 European Golden Boy award after breaking into the first team, but lost out to Kylian Mbappe, before being tutored by Steven Gerrard in the club’s U19’s.

His days at Liverpool appeared to be limited after struggling for game time throughout his tenure in the EFL, despite being reunited with former U23s boss Neil Critchley at Blackpool last season.

Inexperience, injuries, and covid all had a role in Woodburn only appearing 31 times for his parent clubs over three league seasons.

Jurgen Klopp has given Woodburn an unexpected second chance to rejoin the senior squad, and he has seized it with both hands.

The midfielder has impressed in both central and wide areas for the Reds in back-to-back games at Anfield.

Woodburn has reminded supporters of the Welsh wonderkid who broke through all those years ago, despite the fact that he is still only 21 years old.