After a fan interrupts an interview, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk removes him.

Virgil van Dijk is one of the Liverpool players who is away on international duty.

Following a 10-month layoff due to a catastrophic knee injury, the Dutchman has returned to action and is now a regular starter for the Reds.

Van Dijk has played the full 90 minutes in each of Liverpool’s three Premier League games so far this season, contributing to two clean sheets.

The 30-year-old is currently playing for the Netherlands national team in World Cup qualifications.

Van Dijk was in action for his country against Norway, who were held to a 1-1 draw with to goals from Erling Haaland and Davy Klassen.

Van Dijk spoke to various TV organizations after the game to fulfill his post-match media duties as captain.

Van Dijk was responding to a question during one interview when a fan interrupted and attempted to elicit a response from the centre-back.

Instead, the Liverpool defender merely shoved the supporter to the side and continued with the interview.

Van Dijk’s next appearance will most likely be in the Netherlands’ upcoming match against Montenegro on Saturday evening.