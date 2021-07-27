After a family feud, a mother strangles her two children to death and then surrenders herself.

On Sunday, a lady in Nairobi strangled her two children to death before turning herself in at a neighboring police station.

Diana Kibisi, the accused, and her husband, Alex Miheso, allegedly had regular arguments. After one such disagreement, the woman completed the act.

Kibisi’s mother-in-law had started residing with them at their home in Dagorreti sub-county to help them sort out their differences, Citizen Digital said. However, things did not go as planned, and the pair began to have fresh disputes.

Kisibi returned home on Sunday after seeing off her mother-in-law and husband, and locked herself in a room with her three children. She then killed two of her children, ages three and four, by strangling them. Her third child, a two-month-old baby, was not harmed.

According to Opera News, after killing her children, the mother called her husband and told him what she had done before heading to the police station and surrendering herself.

Meanwhile, the children’s bodies were discovered on the couch with marks all over their necks by a few family members who were the first to arrive at the murder scene. Their bodies were taken to the hospital and an autopsy was performed on them.

Miheso told Citizen Digital that while he and his wife had arguments, he did not anticipate her murdering their children.

“She called me in the evening and said she had killed the children and that I should come home. She has always threatened to kill our children, and she has always sent me messages threatening to kill the children,” he told the newspaper.

Kibisi appeared to be suffering from a mental disorder, according to Kabete police sub-county commander Francis Wahome.

She is anticipated to be arraigned in the near future.

Following a disagreement with her husband, a mother in Hyderabad, India, tossed her 14-day-old kid from a third-floor flat last year.

During her pregnancy, the woman attempted suicide after a series of disputes with her husband. She was admitted to the hospital and gave birth to a baby boy the next day. After being released from the hospital, the mother tossed her son out the window, killing him instantly.