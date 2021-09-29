After a ‘false arrest,’ Sarah Everard was slain by a police officer.

According to a court hearing, a police officer kidnapped and murdered Sarah Everard after accusing her of violating the Covid-19 lockdown in a “false arrest.”

On the evening of March 3, Wayne Couzens, 48, snatched Ms Everard as she walked home from visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, with his handcuffs and warrant card. He confessed to the murder and pleaded guilty.

The sexual predator raped and strangled the 33-year-old marketing executive before setting fire to her body after clocking off from a 12-hour shift that morning.

Ex-girlfriend was compelled to remove money from the victim’s account by a brutal killer.

Ms Everard’s bones were discovered in a wooded stream in Ashford, Kent, a week after she vanished, mere metres from Couzens’ farm.

Couzens has pleaded guilty to Ms Everard’s murder, kidnapping, and rape and will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

As prosecutor Tom Little QC launched the case in front of Ms Everard’s family, he sat in the dock with his head lowered.

Mr Little described Ms Everard’s abduction as “one of the most well publicized missing person investigations in the country’s history.”

He explained that after her body was discovered in the woods, the hashtag “she was simply walking home” became popular.

However, the court heard that this did not fully depict what happened to Ms Everard.

“While it is impossible to sum up what the defendant did to Sarah Everard in just five words, if it had to be done, deception, kidnap, rape, strangulation, and fire would be more appropriate,” Mr Little said.

According to the court, Ms Everard was described as “very clever, shrewd, and streetwise” and “not a gullible person” by a former long-term boyfriend.

According to the prosecution, he could not imagine her getting into a car with someone she didn’t know “except by force or persuasion.”

Mr Little continued, “The fact that she had gone to a friend’s house for dinner during the early 2021 lockdown rendered her more exposed to and more likely to succumb to an accusation that she had engaged in some way in violation of the Covid restrictions.”

Couzens went to work. “The summary has come to an end.”