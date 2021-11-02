After a fall at Howard University, Reverend Jesse Jackson is in the hospital.

Reverend Jesse Jackson was taken to the hospital on Monday after falling and hitting his head while addressing a student meeting at Howard University in Washington, D.C. concerning housing conditions.

According to his daughter, Santita Jackson, the veteran civil rights activist and past presidential candidate is “doing well” and relaxing after being admitted to the hospital.

The reverend, who is 80 years old, was sent to the hospital for a series of tests, including a CT scan, which came back normal, but he was held overnight for observation.

In August, Jackson was brought to the hospital with a COVID-19 breakthrough infection and had physical therapy as a result of the virus’s impact on his Parkinson’s condition.

Jackson was at Howard University to meet with students and university president Wayne A.I. Frederick to discuss living conditions in the historically Black college’s residence halls.

Since the middle of October, students have been protesting the situation, claiming that housing conditions are poor owing to mold and mice.

Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Jackson’s civil rights organization, explained how the reverend was hurt.

“Rev. Jackson collapsed and banged his head when he entered a building on campus. His colleagues drove him to Howard University Hospital, where he underwent a series of procedures, including a CT scan. The outcomes were normal. Hospital officials, on the other hand, chose to retain Rev. Jackson overnight for observation,” according to the organization.

Jackson had been hospitalized, according to Howard University’s official Twitter account, and the university’s president had also gone to the hospital.

“We can confirm that Rev. Jackson was escorted to the hospital by a university administrator, who was later accompanied by Dr. Wayne Frederick,” according to the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jackson family,” the institution said in a statement.

On Monday, Santita Jackson, one of Jackson’s daughters, updated her father’s condition on Twitter and shared an article about his fall.

On Monday, Santita Jackson, one of Jackson's daughters, updated her father's condition on Twitter and shared an article about his fall.